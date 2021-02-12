Due to Covid-19 risk, there will not be an Annual South Dakota Picnic in Lakeland, FL (previously scheduled for Feb. 28) this year. They will miss seeing everyone, but hope to see all of you next year.
Any questions contact: June Clark – 434 Cameo Dr. Lakeland, FL 33803 or call 863-646-1131 or email june.jj01@gmail.com or Sue Kelly – 1010 68th St. NW, Bradenton, FL 34209 or call 941-792-8235 or email suehkelly@verizon.net
