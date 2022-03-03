Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to a mostly cloudy sky late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to a mostly cloudy sky late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.