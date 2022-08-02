The South Dakota Department of Human Services has partnered with GetSetUp to offer thousands of interactive online classes, free, to South Dakota residents 60+.
Taught by older adults, to older adults, the 4000+ interactive classes can help SD seniors remain physically, mentally and socially active and offer a wide variety of life enhancing opportunities covering topics in categories including: Aging, Art, Business, Cooking, Creativity, Finance, Health, Employment, Languages, Performing Arts, Technology, Travel and many more.
GetSetUp not only offers learning opportunities, but also the ability to connect, communicate and share with peers, providing continued socialization and community.
The SD Department of Human Services with GetSetUp are proud to offer senior residents more ways to continue to live their best lives, as lifelong learning has been shown to retain and improve:
• Health
• Brain function
• Social life
• Longevity
• Happiness
SD residents 60+ can find out more about GetSetUp and its many benefits by calling Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673.
