“Oh, to be a kid again!” How many times have we as adults said that? Many of us long for those carefree years of being a child. The reality is that many children are growing up in a world where they are no longer sheltered from the big problems that adults once faced alone. Poverty, homelessness, family dysfunction, abuse, harassment, violence, mental health issues, COVID-related fears are just a few of the issues facing students today.
Dakota Valley is taking these needs seriously. We are attempting to provide surround care for our students and families in the area of social and emotional needs by providing three Tiers of services to our students and the creation of a Mental Health Team. This team has begun to meet monthly to discuss the coordination of efforts. The school administrators work with the team to identify ways to be efficient and effective in utilizing these resources to support our students. The goal of the team is to provide a broad range of services to students. Tier I is the prevention program that is often taught within the guidance program. Tier II services are more targeted for students who need additional help beyond the scope of prevention. Tier III is the most intensive supports, often involving more than one of the options below, and sometimes other agencies not listed below. Tier III is also the level where Special Education Services may be involved.
The district currently has four guidance counselors who serve our students. Mr. Andy Fisher (K-3), Mr. Phil Breed (grades 4-8), Mrs. Heather Welch (grades 9-12) and Mrs. Shelly Lewis (4-12). They provide customized lessons for their students in social and emotional well-being as well as your typical career/academic counseling.
Additionally, the district has outside agencies who are working to support students with more intensive needs. This includes Mrs. Amanda Steffen who provides therapy through Lewis and Clark Mental Health Agency and Mr. Jailen Billings who provides supports to students who need guidance in setting goals, making good choices and/or support in reaching good academic success. These two agencies also help families to find resources in the community and Siouxland area. This may include things like getting access to state or local aid, food banks, other therapies or other connecting agencies.
The goal is that this team provides the level of surround care that our students and their families need at the time that they need it. All of this is done to ensure that our students can be successful, both in and out of the classroom. If you know of anyone who may be in need of the additional services that Dakota Valley offers, contact your individual building administrator or the Special Services Office at 605-422-3800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.