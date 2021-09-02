DAK-12 member Tri-Valley School District approved a $52 million bond issue with 60.3 percent of the vote. Turnout was 28.7 percent.
A new high school will be built at an estimated cost of $35 million. It will be east of the present high school and football field. The school will have 29 classrooms, a 500-seat auditorium and 500 additional parking spaces.
A new five-section K-4 school will be built in Colton. The elementary school will have 20 additional classrooms as well as a gym, cafeteria and commons area.
When the high school is completed, the current K-12 will be converted to a K-8 school.
Grandstands will be updated.
The district reaches into northwest Sioux Falls south of I-90 to Benson Road and runs along I-29 to the Baltic exit and then diagonals northwest. The new Foundation Park is in the district, but much of that is a TIF. Amazon is located there.
Approximate enrollment is 985.
