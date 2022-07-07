This is Farm Service Agency Deputy Administrator Scott Marlow reminding farmers and ranchers that the deadline to report most crops is July 15.
It’s important to report your acreage by the applicable deadline after planting is complete in order to meet program eligibility requirements for many USDA programs.
Acreage reporting deadlines vary by crop and by county. To report your acres, call your local FSA office to make an appointment. To find local office information visit farmers.g-o-v.
