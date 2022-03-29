The Dakota Valley debate team of Keaten Wright and Michael Daniels took 7th place at the state A debate tournament held in Harrisburg March 4-5. They participated in the Class A Public Forum in quarters.
Latest News
eEditions
Most Popular
Articles
- North Sioux City awarded $17 million in grants
- House fire in Dunes
- FCS looking to expand, wants fairground property
- NSCPD involved in chase
- Fish frys to make another round
- Elk Point man charged with child pornography
- North Sioux City enacts burn ban, immediately
- Bonnie Lanning
- Geary brings list of complaints to council
- Bonna Del Kastrup
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Personal privacy is a topic I consider to be
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.