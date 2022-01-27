It is said that you can’t judge a book by its cover. It could also be said you can’t judge a library by its books. To limit your opinion of the library as a building housing a bunch of books is to miss out on a valuable community resource.
We host programs for adults, youth and children each month in an effort to provide a place to connect and learn. Do you need a place for your non-profit or educational group to meet? We have a meeting room suited for this purpose.
Do you wonder how a small-town library could possibly meet your needs? We have access to online resources provided by the state library which expand our walls throughout the entire state and beyond.
Is reading getting difficult for you? We have in-house and online listening options. Do you need more assistance? We can connect you with resources to keep you reading (or listening). You do not need to give up the joy of reading.
Contact the library by phone, in person, Facebook or our website. Uncover how your local library can be an asset to you.
This month we have added several great reads to our physical collection. Many have the online audio option.
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles: In June, 1954, 18-year-old Emmett Watson is driven home to Nebraska by the warden of the juvenile work farm where he has just served 15 months for involuntary manslaughter. His mother long gone, his father recently deceased and the family farm foreclosed upon by the bank, Emmett’s intention is to pick up his eight-year-old brother, Billy, and head to California where they can start their lives anew. But when the warden drives away, Emmett discovers that two friends from the work farm have hidden themselves in the trunk of the warden’s car. Together, they have hatched an altogether different plan for Emmett’s future, one that will take them all on a fateful journey in the opposite direction – to the City of New York.
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave: When her husband of a year disappears, Hannah quickly learns he is not who he said he was and is left to sort out the truth with just one ally – her husband’s teenage daughter, who hates her.
Will by Will Smith: One of the most dynamic and globally recognized entertainment forces of our time opens up fully about his life, in a brave and inspiring book that traces his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness and human connection are aligned. Along the way, Will tells the story in full of one of the most amazing rides through the worlds of music and film that anyone has ever had.
Group Hug by Jean Reidy: There once was a slug, needing someone to hug. When Slug happens upon a lonely beetle, he knows just what to do. He gives him a big hug – and then the two friends decide to pass it along.
The Wingfeather Saga by Andrew Peterson: A series of four fantasy novels, plus a “Creaturepedia” and a collection of side-stories titled The Wingfeather Tales, written by singer-songwriter Andrew Peterson, consisting of On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness, North!
Outlawed by Anna North: In the year of our Lord 1894, I became an outlaw. On the day of her wedding-dance, Ada feels lucky. She loves her broad-shouldered, bashful husband and her job as an apprentice midwife. But her luck will not last. It is every woman’s duty to have a child, to replace those that were lost in the Great Flu. And after a year of marriage and no pregnancy, in a town where barren women are hanged as witches, Ada’s survival depends on leaving behind everything she knows.
