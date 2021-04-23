Prom was back this year with Dakota Valley celebrating it April 17.
Valerie Norby and Nicholas Hanson announced the Grand March ceremonies held in the High School Gymnasium.
This year’s prom royalty was:
• King candidates: Paul Bruns, Kobey June, Aidan Moran and Chayce Montagne.
• Queen candidates: Analese Martinez, Abigail Wheatley, Rachel Rosenquist and Taylor Addison.
• Junior attendants: Keaten Wright, Sophia Atchison, Tori Schulz and Andrew Clay.
Moran was crowned king and Rosenquist queen.
A dance followed the Grand March ceremonies at the Holiday Inn & Express in Dakota Dunes with after prom begin held later back at the high school.
