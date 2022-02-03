The Pioneer Bank Board of Directors has named Brian Kroll President of Pioneer Bank. Kroll has been a key member of the Pioneer Bank leadership team for over 15 years, he has been a member of the bank’s Board of Directors since 2012 and most recently, served as Executive Vice President.
“Brian Kroll is well-prepared to serve as Pioneer Bank’s 12th Bank President in the bank’s 115-year history,” said Kelly Florke, Bank CEO. “Brian has been a strong leader in our organization for some time now, and this new step will allow for him to use his talents in the continued growth of our company.”
Kroll earned a master’s degree in Business Administration and is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kroll serves on various boards throughout Siouxland. Florke will remain CEO of Pioneer Bank and will continue to serve as the Acting Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors.
Pioneer Bank has been in business since 1907 and has five locations in Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Dakota Dunes and Salix.
