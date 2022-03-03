The Elk Point Chamber met Thursday, Feb. 24 at Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant.
They heard a report from Elk Point Ambulance during the meeting. Fundraising for a new ambulance barn continues, with the next event a visit from the Easter Bunny April 3. Chamber members voted to donate $50 to the ambulance fund.
Brian Wells of tudogs computing talked about Windows 11, an operating system for PCs that Wells said is superior to Windows 10. He recommended all businesses making the upgrade check that their other programs are compatible.
There will not be a Summer Jam this year but the Pink Ladies are looking at some kind of event. More details will be available in the near future.
The next meeting will be held Thursday, March 31 at A-1 Quick Stop.
