U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson announced the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, which puts the artwork of South Dakota students in the U.S. Capitol building. The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting entries on behalf of Rep. Johnson’s office.
The contest is open to all South Dakota high school students, and the first-place winning entry will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the United States Capitol for one year. The second-place winning entry will be displayed in Johnson’s Washington, D.C., office.
“South Dakota is lucky to have so many promising young artists and it is great to have the chance to show our appreciation and support of their artwork,” Johnson said. “I am excited to share the artistry and talent of South Dakota’s young people by displaying your work in the halls of the United States Capitol. Please reach out to the South Dakota Arts Council if you need any help, and get your artwork submitted by the deadline.”
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
