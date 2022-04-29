Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, turning windy with light rain possible late. High 53F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.