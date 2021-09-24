Participation by Union County 4-Hers at the State Fair included 69 display exhibits which received 51 Purple (P), 17 Blue (B) and one Red (R) ribbons. Union County 4-Hers entered 66 livestock exhibits, which received 40P, 23B and 3R ribbons. Youth-in-Action events, which include special foods, fashion revue and livestock showmanship, earned 7P, 8B and 3R ribbons.
Livestock Awards:
• Clarence Debrick – Grand Champion Hampshire Market Ewe, third place Overall; Reserve Champion Any Other Breed Market Ewe
• Andrew Johnson – Grand Champion Natural Market Ewe; third place Junior Sheep Showmanship
• Raina Johnson – Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Ewe
• Jake Reppe – Reserve Champion Natural Market Ewe
• Thomas Baumann – Second Overall; Best of Breed Mini Lop Senior Doe Rabbit
• Regan Rasmussen – Fifth Overall; Best of Breed Polish Senior Buck Rabbit; Fourth Overall Junior Rabbit Skillathon
• Thomas Baumann – Best of Breed Rex Senior Doe Rabbit
• Carley Crist – Market Meat Goat, Market Doe Division 3 Champion
• Ryan Crist – Beginner Reserve Champion Overall Meat Goat Showmanship
• Levi Gillespie – Senior Reserve Champion Poultry Judging
Judging Teams & Skillathon:
Union County 4-Hers participated in six Skillathon contests.
• Sixth place out of 18 teams - Junior Horticulture Skillathon Team – Carley Crist, Chase Neuman, Regan Rasmussen and Andrew Beermann
• Fourth place out of 25 teams – Junior Consumer Decision Making Team – Regan Rasmussen, Carley Crist, Andrew Beermann and Chase Neuman
Team members as follows:
Beginner Consumer Decision Making & Horticulture Skillathon – Qeleigh Neuman, Beresford
Junior Consumer Decision Making & Horticulture Skillathon – Carley Crist, Chase Neuman, Beresford; Regan Rasmussen & Andrew Beermann, Elk Point
Senior Consumer Decision Making & Horticulture Skillathon – Ciara Neuman, George Neuman, Beresford
Junior Poultry Judging – Madeline Gillespie, Hudson
Senior Poultry Judging – Levi Gillespie, Reserve Champion, Hudson
Rabbit Skillathon – Regan Rasmussen, Fourth Overall, Elk Point; Clair Baumann, Canton, and Thomas Baumann, Canton
Special Foods – Peyton Meyer (1P) Alcester
Static Exhibits:
Beef
• Alcester – Raelyn Sackett (1P)
Clothing
• Akron – Airalynn Siebens (1P), Hugo Siebens (1P), Antonia Siebens (1P)
• Elk Point – Kenley Rasmussen (2P), Regan Rasmussen (2P), Andrew Beermann (1P)
• Alcester – McKenna Huenink (1B), Jillian Huenink (1P)
• Beresford – Qeleigh Neuman (1P)
Cultural Education
• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (1B)
Hobbies & Collections
• Beresford – Payden Hoffman (1P)
Home Environment
• Elk Point – Regan Rasmussen (1P), Kenley Rasmussen (1P) Elk Point Alcester – Peyton Meyer (3P)
• Hawarden – Kalee Smith (2P)
Photography
• Beresford – Ciara Neuman (1P). Ian Henderson (1P,1B), Tessa Henderson (1P)
• Elk Point – Regan Rasmussen (1B)
• Dakota Dunes – Ben Phillips (1B)
• Alcester – Hazel Renken (1P,1B), Raelyn Sackett (2P)
• Hawarden – Ashlyn Smith (1P)
• Sioux Falls – Molli Harkin (1P,1B)
• Jefferson – Teagan Mollet (3B,1R), Tessa Mollet (4P)
• Hudson – Madeline Gillespie (2P), Levi Gillespie (1P)
Plant Science (Crops)
• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (1P)
Shooting Sports
• Beresford – Ian Henderson (1P)
Visual Arts
• Akron – Airalyn Siebens (3P), Hugo Siebens (1B), Antonio Siebens (3P)
• Alcester – Raelyn Sackett (1P), Colton Sackett (1P)
• Beresford – Bethany Hoffman (1B), Ciara Neuman (2P), Sara Hoffman (1B), Qeleigh Neuman (1B)
• Akron – Hugo Siebens (1B)
• Elk Point – Bode Fennel (1P), Beckett Fennel (1B), Kenley Rasmussen (1P)
• Hudson – Madeline Gillespie (1P), Levi Gillespie (1B)
Welding
• Elk Point – Andrew Beermann (1P)
Wood Science
• Alcester – Colton Sackett (1P)
Sheep Showmanship
• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (1P), Raina Johnson (1B)
• Ireton – Clarence Debrick (1B)
• Elk Point – Bode Fennel (1B), Beckett Fennel (1B)
• Alcester – Ronan Johnson (1B)
Market Sheep
• Ireton – Clarence Debrick (3P), Ryan Crist (1B)
• Elk Point – Beckett Fennel (1P,1B); Bode Fennel (2B)
• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (2P); Raina Johnson (3P)
• Alcester – Jake Reppe (3P), Ronan Johnson (2P), Jack Thompson (4P)
Breeding Beef
• Alcester – Aidan Cole (1B)
Swine Showmanship
• Alcester – Hazel Renken (1B)
Swine
• Alcester – Aidan Cole (1B), Jacob Cole (1B), Harbor Renken (1B, Hazel Renken (1B)
• Hawarden – Kaden Kleinhans (2B), Mateo Kleinhans (3B)
• Elk Point – Kenley Rasmussen (1B), Regan Rasmussen (1P,1B)
Breeding Swine
• Alcester – Harbor Renken (1B), Hazel Renken (2B)
Market Meat Goat Showmanship
• Wakonda – Carley Crist (1P), Ryan Crist (1P)
Market Meat Goat
• Wakonda – Carley Crist (2P,1B), Ryan Crist (2B)
Dairy Goat Showmanship
• Alcester – Harbor Renken (1R), Hazel Renken (1R)
Dairy Goat
• Alcester – Harbor Renken (1R); Hazel Renken (2R)
• Centerville – Danica Kooiker (1P)
Breeding Meat Goat
• Wakonda – Carley Crist (1P), Ryan Crist (1P)
Rabbit Showmanship
• Canton – Clair Baumann (1B), Thomas Baumann (1P)
• Jefferson – Rachel Bryan (1P)
Rabbit
• Elk Point – Regan Rasmussen (2P)
• Canton – Clair Baumann (1P,2B); Thomas Baumann (4P)
• Jefferson – Rachel Bryan (1P)
Poultry Showmanship
• Hudson – Madeline Gillespie (1R), Levi Gillespie (1P)
• Elk Point – Andrew Beermann (1B)
Poultry
• Hudson – Levi Gillespie (3P); Madeline Gillespie (4P)
• Elk Point –Regan Rasmussen (1P), Andrew Beermann (2P)
