Participation by Union County 4-Hers at the State Fair included 69 display exhibits which received 51 Purple (P), 17 Blue (B) and one Red (R) ribbons. Union County 4-Hers entered 66 livestock exhibits, which received 40P, 23B and 3R ribbons. Youth-in-Action events, which include special foods, fashion revue and livestock showmanship, earned 7P, 8B and 3R ribbons.

Livestock Awards:

• Clarence Debrick – Grand Champion Hampshire Market Ewe, third place Overall; Reserve Champion Any Other Breed Market Ewe

• Andrew Johnson – Grand Champion Natural Market Ewe; third place Junior Sheep Showmanship

• Raina Johnson – Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Ewe

• Jake Reppe – Reserve Champion Natural Market Ewe

• Thomas Baumann – Second Overall; Best of Breed Mini Lop Senior Doe Rabbit

• Regan Rasmussen – Fifth Overall; Best of Breed Polish Senior Buck Rabbit; Fourth Overall Junior Rabbit Skillathon

• Thomas Baumann – Best of Breed Rex Senior Doe Rabbit

• Carley Crist – Market Meat Goat, Market Doe Division 3 Champion

• Ryan Crist – Beginner Reserve Champion Overall Meat Goat Showmanship

• Levi Gillespie – Senior Reserve Champion Poultry Judging

Judging Teams & Skillathon:

Union County 4-Hers participated in six Skillathon contests.

• Sixth place out of 18 teams - Junior Horticulture Skillathon Team – Carley Crist, Chase Neuman, Regan Rasmussen and Andrew Beermann

• Fourth place out of 25 teams – Junior Consumer Decision Making Team – Regan Rasmussen, Carley Crist, Andrew Beermann and Chase Neuman

Team members as follows:

Beginner Consumer Decision Making & Horticulture Skillathon – Qeleigh Neuman, Beresford

Junior Consumer Decision Making & Horticulture Skillathon – Carley Crist, Chase Neuman, Beresford; Regan Rasmussen & Andrew Beermann, Elk Point

Senior Consumer Decision Making & Horticulture Skillathon – Ciara Neuman, George Neuman, Beresford

Junior Poultry Judging – Madeline Gillespie, Hudson

Senior Poultry Judging – Levi Gillespie, Reserve Champion, Hudson

Rabbit Skillathon – Regan Rasmussen, Fourth Overall, Elk Point; Clair Baumann, Canton, and Thomas Baumann, Canton

Special Foods – Peyton Meyer (1P) Alcester

Static Exhibits:

Beef

• Alcester – Raelyn Sackett (1P)

Clothing

• Akron – Airalynn Siebens (1P), Hugo Siebens (1P), Antonia Siebens (1P)

• Elk Point – Kenley Rasmussen (2P), Regan Rasmussen (2P), Andrew Beermann (1P)

• Alcester – McKenna Huenink (1B), Jillian Huenink (1P)

• Beresford – Qeleigh Neuman (1P)

Cultural Education

• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (1B)

Hobbies & Collections

• Beresford – Payden Hoffman (1P)

Home Environment

• Elk Point – Regan Rasmussen (1P), Kenley Rasmussen (1P) Elk Point Alcester – Peyton Meyer (3P)

• Hawarden – Kalee Smith (2P)

Photography

• Beresford – Ciara Neuman (1P). Ian Henderson (1P,1B), Tessa Henderson (1P)

• Elk Point – Regan Rasmussen (1B)

• Dakota Dunes – Ben Phillips (1B)

• Alcester – Hazel Renken (1P,1B), Raelyn Sackett (2P)

• Hawarden – Ashlyn Smith (1P)

• Sioux Falls – Molli Harkin (1P,1B)

• Jefferson – Teagan Mollet (3B,1R), Tessa Mollet (4P)

• Hudson – Madeline Gillespie (2P), Levi Gillespie (1P)

Plant Science (Crops)

• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (1P)

Shooting Sports

• Beresford – Ian Henderson (1P)

Visual Arts

• Akron – Airalyn Siebens (3P), Hugo Siebens (1B), Antonio Siebens (3P)

• Alcester – Raelyn Sackett (1P), Colton Sackett (1P)

• Beresford – Bethany Hoffman (1B), Ciara Neuman (2P), Sara Hoffman (1B), Qeleigh Neuman (1B)

• Akron – Hugo Siebens (1B)

• Elk Point – Bode Fennel (1P), Beckett Fennel (1B), Kenley Rasmussen (1P)

• Hudson – Madeline Gillespie (1P), Levi Gillespie (1B)

Welding

• Elk Point – Andrew Beermann (1P)

Wood Science

• Alcester – Colton Sackett (1P)

Sheep Showmanship

• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (1P), Raina Johnson (1B)

• Ireton – Clarence Debrick (1B)

• Elk Point – Bode Fennel (1B), Beckett Fennel (1B)

• Alcester – Ronan Johnson (1B)

Market Sheep

• Ireton – Clarence Debrick (3P), Ryan Crist (1B)

• Elk Point – Beckett Fennel (1P,1B); Bode Fennel (2B)

• Harrisburg – Andrew Johnson (2P); Raina Johnson (3P)

• Alcester – Jake Reppe (3P), Ronan Johnson (2P), Jack Thompson (4P)

Breeding Beef

• Alcester – Aidan Cole (1B)

Swine Showmanship

• Alcester – Hazel Renken (1B)

Swine

• Alcester – Aidan Cole (1B), Jacob Cole (1B), Harbor Renken (1B, Hazel Renken (1B)

• Hawarden – Kaden Kleinhans (2B), Mateo Kleinhans (3B)

• Elk Point – Kenley Rasmussen (1B), Regan Rasmussen (1P,1B)

Breeding Swine

• Alcester – Harbor Renken (1B), Hazel Renken (2B)

Market Meat Goat Showmanship

• Wakonda – Carley Crist (1P), Ryan Crist (1P)

Market Meat Goat

• Wakonda – Carley Crist (2P,1B), Ryan Crist (2B)

Dairy Goat Showmanship

• Alcester – Harbor Renken (1R), Hazel Renken (1R)

Dairy Goat

• Alcester – Harbor Renken (1R); Hazel Renken (2R)

• Centerville – Danica Kooiker (1P)

Breeding Meat Goat

• Wakonda – Carley Crist (1P), Ryan Crist (1P)

Rabbit Showmanship

• Canton – Clair Baumann (1B), Thomas Baumann (1P)

• Jefferson – Rachel Bryan (1P)

Rabbit

• Elk Point – Regan Rasmussen (2P)

• Canton – Clair Baumann (1P,2B); Thomas Baumann (4P)

• Jefferson – Rachel Bryan (1P)

Poultry Showmanship

• Hudson – Madeline Gillespie (1R), Levi Gillespie (1P)

• Elk Point – Andrew Beermann (1B)

Poultry

• Hudson – Levi Gillespie (3P); Madeline Gillespie (4P)

• Elk Point –Regan Rasmussen (1P), Andrew Beermann (2P)