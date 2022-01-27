U.S. Senator John Thune will seek a fourth term in the United States Senate. If elected he will become only the second South Dakota Senator to achieve that. The other was Karl Mundt.
He will be opposed in the general election by Brian Bengs of Aberdeen. Bengs is a retired officer in the JAG Corps. in the Air Force. After retiring he taught at Northern State.
Thune was elected to Congress in 1996 and served three terms. He lost a bid to unseat U.S. Senator Tim Johnson in 2002 by 524 votes. In 2004, he defeated incumbent Tom Daschle who was seeking a fourth term.
Thune serves as the second ranking Republican in the Senate. He has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump, who has called for a primary opponent.
Thune has used Congressional breaks to carry on intensive outreach to the people of South Dakota, which has resulted in frequent trips to our area. He has a reputation of being approachable and knowledgable on the issues and has a great ability to remember names.
Thune is 61 and married. He and his wife have two daughters and five grandchildren.
A graduate of Murdo High School, he has his undergraduate degree from Biola University in California and an MBA from the University of South Dakota.
He began his political career as an aide to U.S. Senator Jim Abdnor.
