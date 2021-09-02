Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District, in partnership with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, will host a public meeting from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Holiday Inn Express, Dakota Dunes Event Center, to discuss the Big Sioux River Pedestrian Crossing Project.
A feasibility study was conducted by HR Green to identify potential locations. The HR Green team has developed conceptual pedestrian crossing alignments at three potential locations: 1) Two Rivers Drive along empirical foods in Dakota Dunes to the Big Sioux River Trail near Nash Street in Sioux City; 2) The existing pedestrian bridge (to be replaced) from Dakota Dunes Country Club to Riverside Park near Council Oaks Drive; and 3) Dakota Dunes to Sioux City near the Interstate 29 Bridge.
During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in discussions regarding the most optimal crossing from the three proposed locations.
Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting or has questions or concerns prior to the event may contact Matt Brua, Project Engineer, HR Green at mbrua@hrgreen.com.
