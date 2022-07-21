U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson announced that Reid Rasmussen of his Sioux Falls office will hold mobile office hours in North Sioux City Monday, July 25.
What: Office House with the Office of Representative Dusty Johnson
When: Monday, July 25, 2022; 11 a.m-Noon
Where: High Ground Café, 202 North Derby Lane
If residents need assistance with a federal agency or have comments they would like passed along to Johnson they are encouraged to attend mobile office hours. If you plan on attending, contact Rasmussen at reid.rasmussen@mail.house.gov or 605-275-2868. For immediate assistance, call 202-225-2801 or visit Johnson’s website at dustyjohnson.house.gov.
