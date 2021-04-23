The North Sioux City City Council met as the canvasing board to canvas the election from April 13.
In the Mayoral race, Linda Cutsinger and Patti Teel tied for the position, 152 to 152. After the votes were canvassed, Cutsinger presented a written request for recount. The recount was scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 3 p.m. at city hall. If the recount results in another tie, Cutsinger and Teel will draw cards for the highest card to become mayor. This process was determined through South Dakota state law.
For Ward 2 council member, Gary Bogenrief challenged incumbent Lesa Cropley. He won 100 to 53.
