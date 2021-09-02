Dakota Dunes native Andrew Jensen recently completed an internship in the Washington, D.C. office of Senator Mike Rounds. Jensen’s main duties included researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and assisting with constituent correspondence. Jensen is a 2019 graduate of Dakota Valley High School and is a rising junior at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, OK where he studies engineering physics. In the future, he plans to attend law school and continue to be involved in public service.
“It has been a joy to serve on Team Rounds this summer,” Jensen said. “Having the opportunity to learn from Sen. Rounds and his staff has provided me with an experience that will stick with me for the rest of my life.”
“Andrew has been a tremendous addition to our team for the summer,” Rounds said. “We are grateful to have had him assisting with energy and environment policy. I thank Andrew for all of his work and wish him well as he continues his education and career.”
