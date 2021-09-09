Seniors
The Elk Point senior citizens card club will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. This is a make-up date from Sept. 6 (Labor Day). The group meets the first and third Monday of each month.
Masks will not be required if everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated. However, if any individual is not vaccinated, the entire group must wear masks.
VFW
VFW Post 915 and its Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at The Pointe Golf & Event Center.
They will be planning for the homecoming parade, football Color Guard and Legion Bingo.
All members are encouraged to attend; your support is truly needed.
