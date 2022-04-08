Captain Matthew E. Lehman, 2013 graduate of Elk Point-Jefferson High School, recently took Command of D Company of the 3-11 Infantry Division at Ft. Benning, GA.
His current responsibilities include overseeing activities at the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School. His parents, Kristi and Jefferson Lehman, were in attendance at the Change of Command Ceremony April 1.
Cpt. Lehman received his commission from the University of Nebraska. He spent three years training in Europe as an Airborne Paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Division prior to returning to the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.