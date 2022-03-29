United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that an Elk Point man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Production of Child Pornography.
Hector Paulin-Torres, age 33, was indicted March 1. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy March 16, and pled not guilty to the indictment.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 18, 2021, Paulin-Torres knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions. Paulin-Torres allegedly knew such depictions would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce or mailed, and such visual depictions would be produced by any means, including by computer.
The charge is merely an accusation and Paulin-Torres is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, the Elk Point Police Department and the Vermillion Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.
Paulin-Torres was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial date, which has not been set yet.
