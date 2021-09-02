Dakota Dunes native Courtney Chrystal recently completed a summer internship in the Sioux Falls office of Senator Mike Rounds. Chrystal spent her internship working in tribal policy, including coordinating tribal visits, working on legislation and helping staff as they respond to tribal needs. Chrystal graduated from Dakota Valley High School in 2019 and now attends Augustana University, where she majors in biology and government. In the future, Chrystal hopes to attend law school and work in healthcare policy.
“This internship is an opportunity unlike any other,” Chrystal said. “This program allows for continued growth and immersion in the democratic process fueled by building connections to the very people we are serving through outreach, conversation and empowerment.”
“Courtney has been a great asset to our Tribal Affairs team this summer,” Rounds said. “My staff and I appreciate the hard work and passion she brings to the work she does. Thank you to Courtney for all of her work and best of luck to her as she pursues her future goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.