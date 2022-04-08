Carrier Transicold has named Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota Inc. the winner of its 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards for North America. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
“In 2021, our dealer network demonstrated the power of teamwork to meet and exceed customer expectations in the face of ever-changing challenges and position us to nimbly adapt to continued changing conditions in 2022,” said Mike Noyes, Vice President and General Manager, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold.
Owned and operated by the Keizer family of companies, Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota is located in Sioux Falls. Related Keizer companies include Keizer Refrigeration in Sioux City and Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales with locations in Sioux City, Omaha, Sioux Falls and Des Moines.
“Being named Dealer of the Year was a wonderful surprise,” said Shane Keizer, President and son of the late Jim Keizer, who founded the business in the 1970s with a tool kit, a pickup truck and the motto, ‘I will come to you.’”
That legacy of personal service excellence transcends to today’s team at Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota and contributed to its latest recognition, Keizer said.
To learn more about the Keizer family of companies, visit www.midstatesutility.com. To learn more about Carrier Transicold products, services and dealer network visit www.transicold.carrier.com.
About Transport Refrigeration
Transport Refrigeration is a top-performing distributor for Carrier Transicold, a global force in refrigeration units that are used in refrigerated transportation of goods. Our experienced sales, parts and service staff can help you with all your refrigeration needs. Our parts and service departments offer a 24-hour mobile service available day or night for your convenience.
Transport Refrigeration was founded by Jim and Jackie Keizer, industry leaders and 35-year veterans of the trucking industry, who also acquired Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales in 2001. The legacy of Jim and Jackie lasts through the next Keizer generation with our current owner Shane Keizer and his wife, Shawn, who continue to grow our companies through innovation, investment in the training of our staff and building strong relationships with our customers. Shane has seen our industry change since the early days, but the initial values and philosophy of Jim and Jackie Keizer remain as strong as ever.
• Do what is right for our customer, with honesty being an essential part of our business.
• Do our best for our customer, resolve their issues quickly and seamlessly and build lasting relationships.
• Treat our customer with honesty and respect at all times, the way we want to be treated.
• Deliver value as a dealer, parts as well as service supplier.
