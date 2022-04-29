Madisen Martinez joined the West Virginia University womens basketball support staff as the Assistant Director of Creative Content and Operations April 19.
Martinez goes to Morgantown, WV after spending the 2021-22 season at the University of South Dakota, where she served as the creative content coordinator for the womens basketball program. Along with content creation, she also assisted with recruiting and travel coordination.
A native of Vermillion, Martinez spent her undergraduate career at USD working as a digital media intern for the womens basketball program in addition to working as a student photographer for the sports information office. She also worked as a freelance reporter and photographer for The Vermillion Plain\Talk newspaper, the Leader-Courier and the Dakota Dunes\North Sioux City Times.
Martinez graduated from South Dakota in May of 2021 with her bachelor’s degree in media and journalism. She is the daughter of longtime Dakota Valley teacher Jennifer Martinez.
