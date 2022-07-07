Governor Kristi Noem has appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as Attorney General effective June 28.
“Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” Noem said. “He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January.”
Vargo has more than 30 years of professional and public legal experience. He graduated from Princeton University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and earned his law degree with honors from Georgetown Law Center in 1988.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.
