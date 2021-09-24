The Dakota Valley administration gave their reports to the school board at the Sept. 13 meeting.
Kristi Maloney
Dakota Valley Elementary Principal Kristi Maloney used her report time to focus on Erin Schnabel (occupational therapist) and her work on the smart movement room. The smart movement room, according to Maloney, has been used for several years to help develop motor skills of their younger and some older students.
“Students participate in fine motor work, visual motor work, cross body and cross brain development, trunk strengthening, balance and proprioception,” Maloney said. “Proprioception is a very technical word that simply means the awareness of where our body is in space. The more students have this sense developed, the easier it is for them to control their bodies and know what to do to feel grounded and secure.”
She stated the room is set up in stations and an entire class can go in and complete all the stages within 20 minutes.
Maloney told the board members that a badger had made its home on the elementary playground and they used that experience to use STEM skills. Students were asked to design a trap to help catch the badger and move it to a new home.
Nicole Herzog and Ben Blaeser
Upper Elementary/Middle School Principal Nichole Herzog presented her and Dean of Students Ben Blaeser’s report. On their first day of school, the teachers taught the students their DV CARES expectations. They did this by teaching the behaviors they want to see in all locations and showing students what that looks like.
They are doing DV CARES tickets that will be used for raffles and entrance into Panther Day. Panther Day brings together all the grade levels to build stronger relationships as a school and to help create a more positive school culture and climate.
Erik Sommervold
High School Principal Erik Sommervold was not present to give his report due to Homecoming Coronation, but a copy was provided in the board packet. In his report, Sommervold stated that there are 63 students enrolled in dual credit courses – 41 seniors, 22 juniors. The total courses are 42 over eight different locations, including Western Iowa Tech, Western Dakota Tech, Southeast Technical Institute, Mitchell Technical Institute, University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, Dakota State University and Northern State University.
He also reported on the preliminary 9-11 enrollment figures for the DAK-12 – Canton 270, Dakota Valley 339, Dell Rapids 237, Elk Point-Jefferson 159; Sioux Falls Christian 305, Tea Area 450, Tri-Valley 216, Lennox 282, Madison 277, Vermillion 321 and West Central 318. All the schools in the conference are charging $5 for adults and $3 for students for game admission except Canton, which is charging $4 for adults and $2 for students.
