The South Dakota Newspaper Association is accepting nominees for the 2022 SDNA Eagle Award.
This award is given to an individual, group or organization that has demonstrated outstanding efforts to protect and promote openness and transparency in government.
“It takes courage to speak out to right a wrong or to prevent one from happening, and to ensure our elected officials are held accountable,” said Mark Watson, chair of the SDNA First Amendment Committee and editor of the Black Hills Pioneer, Spearfish. “Yet every year South Dakotans take those steps to ensure transparency and to protect our right to know about how the government is conducting the public’s business. The SDNA Eagle Award honors those who speak up to help protect the critical principle that a well-informed citizenry is at the heart of a thriving democracy.”
The committee welcomes nominees for the 2022 Eagle Award to honor the efforts of those who have demonstrated their commitment to the ideals of open government.
The first SDNA Eagle Award was given to the 2001 South Dakota Supreme Court for its efforts to open Supreme Court proceedings to media cameras.
In 2019, SDNA awarded state Sen. Arthur Rusch of Vermillion an Eagle Award for his work in the legislature to sponsor a law that makes certain government contracts a public record.
Other recipients of the award include Mitchell School Board member Rodney Hall (2003), South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long (2004), Yankton County Commissioner Brian Hunhoff (2005), Codington County State’s Attorney Vince Foley (2006), state Sen. Jason Gant and the staff of the South Dakota State University Collegian (2007), state Sen. Nancy Turbak Berry (2008), state Sen. Dave Knudson (2009), Sioux Falls resident Gordon Heber (2010), state Sen. Al Novstrup (2012), state Sen. Corey Brown (2016) and Gov. Dennis Daugaard (2018).
Nominations for the award should be submitted via email to sdna@sdna.com or mailed to: SDNA Eagle Award, South Dakota Newspaper Association, 1125 32nd Ave., Brookings, SD 57006.
The deadline for nominations is Thursday, March 31.
Contact SDNA Executive Director David Bordewyk at 800-658-3697 for more information about the award and nominations.
