Keaten Wright, Dakota Valley senior, has been selected as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. It was announced Sept. 15 that he was among 16,000 others selected across the United States.
“These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,5000 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring,” the news release stated. “About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.”
