It has been another fast-paced season of middle school theatre ( or very slow if you are talking in terms of zombie walking!) These students have been working diligently to get their lines and blocking down to perfection. In just about one month, they have put together the production you are about to witness. I am thrilled to have so many students return to the stage from last year. Even more exciting is that some of these students have gone from behind-the-scenes crew members to speaking on stage as cast members! This production also marks many students first time on stage. It is my hope that they have found their niche with the performing arts and gained valuable friends and self-confidence through the process. I would love to see them again in future shows!
Tonight the end times are here. Society has dissolved and zombies run rampant. Actually, everyone runs. All the time. Luckily, ten methods have been developed to help you navigate the zombie apocalypse.
