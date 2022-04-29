The DVHS Art students need the support from the community. They school announced that DVHS Art Club had entered into an art contest and has made it into the top 50 in the nation. They were selected as the top 250 to participate, initially.
The top 50 are chosen by casting votes and now it’s up to the community. The votes could help Dakota Valley win $50,000.
Use the following link to cast a vote: https://customculture.vans.com/. Voting ends May 6 at 7p.m.
