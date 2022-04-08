Edward Jones financial advisor Jon Hauger of Dakota Dunes was named to Barron’s magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Top 1,200 Advisors, State by State.
Hauger ranked No. 6 in South Dakota. He has served area investors for the past 22 years. He was the only financial advisor in the Sioux City Metro area that was selected.
“Thanks to the deep relationships I have with our clients, I am able to truly understand their vision for the future and guide them toward making that a reality,” Hauger said. “Being named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 list is not only an honor, it’s a validation that these relationships are making a difference. The work we do allows us to contribute to the firm’s purpose of partnering for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”
Hauger is one of 12 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2022 the Barron’s Top 1,200 list, which is published in the March 15 issue of Barron’s.
Hauger’s office is located at 400 Gold Circle, Suite 210 in Dakota Dunes.
Ranking Methodology
Barron’s magazine’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”, March 7. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co., L.P. For more information on ranking methodology, go to Rankings – Barron’s Advisor (barrons-advisor.com).
