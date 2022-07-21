Every month, Horizon Healthcare chooses an Employee of the Month. For July, Eric Holmquist of Elk Point was chosen. Eric Holmquist is the facility manager for all of Horizon’s locations. He’s worked for Horizon for almost two years.
