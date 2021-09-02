Even though there are no students in session during the summer break, it is the busiest season for the IT Department. It gives us the opportunity to update and install new technology, which is not always possible when staff and students are in our buildings. This summer was no exception, with the completion of several projects.
Our first project included the installation of a new Clock/PA System for the elementary, upper elementary and middle schools. The old systems were not able to be updated so the best course of action was to install a new system. One of the best features for our staff and students is that the clocks will automatically update throughout the district with the Daylight Saving Time changes. In addition, the PA system has the ability to page individual zones and set up multiple bell schedules. This is a great option as it allows us to adjust to the needs of our students in the individual buildings.
Our second project was the upgrading of our data center and the door/camera systems. These systems include new servers, cameras and storage and electronic access to several doors. For the continued safety of our students, staff and visitors, we are adding additional cameras to cover parking, storage and playground areas. The data center project consisted of a new HPE DHCI solution consisting of two Virtual Machine Hosts, two fiber switches and a Nimble Storage Array. The data center is behind the scenes, always working, and really the core of Dakota Valley’s file system, which ensures that our work is safe and accessible whenever we need it. Both systems were a major undertaking and of great benefit for the students and staff at Dakota Valley.
Dakota Valley ensures students and teachers have up-to-date technology. To accomplish this, we implement a planned technology rotation every three years. This year, the students at Dakota Valley High School received new HP EliteBook 430 Laptops. With the largest high school student body to date, getting these units ready for our students was a challenge but also very rewarding. Our staff members are also included in this planned device rotation and will be receiving Dell 7420 tablet computers. One of our primary goals is to achieve 100 percent seamless and successful access on the first day of school, for all teachers, staff and students. The work that we do during the summer months is focused on this goal.
In the ever-changing world of technology, we at Dakota Valley look for new and innovative ways that truly change the way instruction is delivered. Our technology department is committed to not just providing new equipment, but working collaboratively with teachers to transform learning, today and in the future. We are here to support those efforts in whatever way we can, and look forward to a great 2021-22 school year.
