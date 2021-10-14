The Union County 4-H Leaders and the Extension Staff have scheduled the Annual 4-H Recognition Event for Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Jefferson Community Center, 309 S. Railroad Ave in Jefferson.
The program will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a meal provided. A slide show featuring activities and events of the local 4-H clubs and the County Fair will be shared. 4-H members and leaders will be recognized for their outstanding achievements during the 2020-21 club year.
Everyone is invited to attend the program and help to recognize the 4-H members and leaders for their achievements. If you plan to attend, email union.county@sdstate.edu or call 605-356-2321.
