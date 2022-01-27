Nominations are now open for “Who Powers You,” a contest hosted by Union County Electric Cooperative and the region’s other Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives. The first annual contest seeks to highlight local figures who are making a difference in their communities.
“No one succeeds alone, and that is especially true in rural areas, where friends and neighbors in tight-knit communities support, encourage and inspire each other,” Union County Electric General Manager Matt Klein said. “Those people don’t do it for the recognition, but they deserve to be recognized, and we’d like to help make that happen.”
Member-owners and employees of the region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are eligible. Nominations are currently being accepted through April 1. Three final winners will be selected by a panel of judges based on the impact that they have on the community. Weekly finalists will be announced starting March 2, and the three winners will be announced May 11.
The contest grand prize winner will receive a $3,000 prize. Second place will receive $1,500 and third place $500.
“As an electric cooperative, our services extend beyond delivering safe, affordable and reliable power to our member-owners,” Klein said. “The Who Powers You contest highlights the commitment of our co-op to the communities and member-owners that we serve. We know that our co-op community is filled with people making a difference. Let’s celebrate them!”
To learn more about the contest and to nominate someone in your community, visit WhoPowersYouContest.com.
