Jeremy Ruby (41) of Kingsley, IA faces a grand theft charge after prosecutors say he stole up to $100,000 of property from the Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Union County State’s Attorney Jerry Miller said Ruby was charged with grand theft aggregated – $5,000 but not more than $100,000. This is a class 4 felony.
A copy of the indictment stated that between Feb. 13, 2020 and April 29, 2021, Ruby allegedly embezzled money from the country club. Ruby was employed at the club as the business manager.
Miller stated that the club conducted its own forensic accounting of their books to trace where money being embezzled was going. Ruby supposedly took the money for himself and another employee. The name of the other individual is not being released.
A trial date was set for May 23 at 8 a.m.; however, the defense has filed two motions. The first was for an expert witness. The second was to continue the trial to Aug. 15, “to allow time for defendant to work with certified fraud examiner to prepare his defense.”
