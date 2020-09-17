Three Dakota Valley High School students were among 16,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program – Alexander Messersmith, Brandon (David) Wagner and Darrin (Tianyu) Zhou.
They have a chance to compete for one of the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships offered in the spring. The honor goes to the top one percent of students who took the PSATNMSQT exam as juniors in October 2019.
About 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to become finalists for the awards, which will total $30 million in scholarships.
