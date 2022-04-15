Sacred Heart will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday, April 24 at 11 a.m. A brunch will follow.
The groundbreaking is part of their construction of new and updated spaces to worship, gather and learn. Areas of improvement will be to the on-site preschool, dedicated spaces for band, music and art programs as well as small-group differentiated learning. The construction will increase the classroom spaces and make the school safe and secure with the church open and accessible to parishioners. The estimated cost of the project is between $5-6 million.
