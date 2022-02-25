The Dakota Valley Basketball cheerleaders just completed a community service project to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland. On Friday, Feb. 18, the cheerleaders hosted a sports equipment drive in which they collected close to 100 items to donate to the club.
Latest News
eEditions
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Personal privacy is a topic I consider to be
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.