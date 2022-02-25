The Dakota Valley basketball cheerleaders held a sports equipment drive. Pictured are, from left, Madison Bell, Austyn Koedam and Lily Smith; not pictured are Karlee Hughes, Nathalia Young, Olivia Scardino, Claire Kilcullen and Rachel Bryan. Some of the football sideline cheerleaders also helped, including Alexandra Parks, Annika Johnson, Bella Madden and Piper Roupe.