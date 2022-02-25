Dakota Valley basketball cheerleaders

The Dakota Valley basketball cheerleaders held a sports equipment drive. Pictured are, from left, Madison Bell, Austyn Koedam and Lily Smith; not pictured are Karlee Hughes, Nathalia Young, Olivia Scardino, Claire Kilcullen and Rachel Bryan. Some of the football sideline cheerleaders also helped, including Alexandra Parks, Annika Johnson, Bella Madden and Piper Roupe.

 Submitted photo

The Dakota Valley Basketball cheerleaders just completed a community service project to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland. On Friday, Feb. 18, the cheerleaders hosted a sports equipment drive in which they collected close to 100 items to donate to the club.