The South Dakota State University Crops Judging Team finished third and fourth at the two national finals collegiate crops competitions held last fall. The team placed fourth at the Kansas City Royal Contest held Nov. 16 and third at the National Collegiate Crops Contest held in Ames, IA, Nov. 19.
Collegiate crops competitions consist of three parts: grain grading, seed and plant identification and seed analysis. These components require students to grade grain samples, identify 200 seed and plant samples and analyze seed samples for contaminants, which they also must identify and classify.
The 2021 team members include: Miranda Smidt, agronomy student from Brookings, SD; Aubrey Weishaar, agronomy student from Lemmon, SD; Dalton Howe, agronomy student from Redfield, SD; Jackson Cramer, agronomy student from Warner, SD; and Miguel Mena, agronomy student from Harlan, IA. The team is coached by Dr. Brent Turnipseed and assisted by Rachel Geary, plant science master’s student from Elk Point and Johnna Jorgensen, plant science master’s student from Mount Vernon, SD.
Individual results from the contests include:
The SDSU crops judging team has continually proven the great amount of skill and expertise that lies within the university’s Department of Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science on the national level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.