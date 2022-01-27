Legislation requiring the state’s newspapers to post all legal notices to an all-inclusive website was hailed as step forward for government transparency. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the bill, HB1075, was unanimously approved by the House Local Government Committee.
The bill requires all newspapers to post public notices to a website, sdpublicnotices.com, maintained by the S.D. Newspaper Association. Newspapers must maintain a prominent link to the site on their websites or provide a link to the information that is accessible and free to the public. The legislation allows e-editions of newspapers to count toward the frequency of publication required by some notices and sets a minimum of eight hours per week that a newspaper office must be open. The cost disclaimer at the end of each notice will also include information that the notice can be accessed on a statewide website.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, said the legislation was a chance to “modernize and enhance” public notices.
“This bill protects the publication of notices by an independent third party while recognizing the enhanced search and reach capabilities of the internet,” Reed told the committee.
Yvonne Taylor, a lobbyist for the S.D. Municipal League, offered “neutral” testimony about the legislation. Neutral testimony is a new category being tried out this year to go along with traditional proponent and opponent testimony.
Taylor drew the committee’s attention to a statewide website that started recently for city, school and county meeting material.
“It’s a statewide website that will be hosted by the state of South Dakota for all local government meeting materials,” Taylor said, explaining that there would be a link to the website on the state’s home page.
“You can take that and apply it to this bill neutrally all you want,” Taylor told the committee.
David Bordewyk, SDNA executive director, said the site hosted by his organization would require the posting of any public notice required by law to be printed in a legal newspaper.
“This bill is about our industry being proactive and working to bring you a solution that will work well for the future of our state’s newspapers and, more importantly, for ensuring our local citizens are informed about what local entities are doing and how they are spending taxpayer dollars,” Bordewyk said.
Bordewyk welcomed a state government public notice website as a means for getting information to as many people as possible, but cautioned the committee about any attempt to make that the only online access to that information.
“Newspapers and their websites are in a much better position to reach a much wider, populous audience than a government website,” Bordewyk said. “Newspaper websites garner much more web traffic than government websites any day.”
Sioux Falls attorney Justin Smith, a lobbyist for the newspaper association, noted the many attempts through the years to move public notices out of newspapers and on to the web.
“The prayers of the tech savvy, cutting edge public bodies have been answered,” Smith said, “and we are coming into the internet age.”
According to Smith, newspapers play a vital role in making sure that public notices are published with integrity. He also noted that for government entities, posting to the proposed state website is currently voluntary, while HB1075 would make it mandatory for newspapers to post to the association’s site.
“In South Dakota, we understand that government should not be the arbiter of its own accountability and that there must be third party oversight,” Smith said.
Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, asked about the future of newspapers.
“One nice thing about state government is that it has a permanence that no private entity has,” Mortenson said. “What happens to all our public notices if no entity exists that represents a majority of the newspapers in the state?”
Bordewyk acknowledged that times are changing for newspapers but said that his organization has been in existence since 1882 and newspapers pre-date statehood.
“This bill is a recognition of what’s happening within the industry and within the realm of commerce,” Bordewyk said.
After receiving unanimous support from the committee, the bill will now go to the full House for consideration.
On a vote of 69-1, the full House approved the bill Monday, Jan. 24.
