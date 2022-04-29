Virginia Military Institute recently announced ranks for the 183rd Regiment for the 2022-23 academic year.
Richard Wagner, of Dakota Dunes, was named Company A commander. He is a graduate of Dakota Valley High School.
“When I was a rat, I looked up highly to our company commander and saw him as a true man of character, who embodied everything that I wanted to achieve and become as a cadet,” Wagner explained. “He left a long-standing impression on me which will stay with me for the rest of my cadetship; therefore, I am determined to leave that same impression on the company as the upcoming company commander.
The person who has influenced Wagner the most at VMI is Andrew Ladi.
“He taught me everything that I needed to know to succeed at VMI,” Wagner said. “Through his mentorship and care, he built me into who I am today, and I would not be anywhere close to this stage in my life if it had not been for him and his positive example.”
Wagner has served as an EMT as both a 3rd and 2nd Class cadet. He was a cadre corporal last year as a 3rd Class cadet and is currently an operations sergeant as a 2nd Class cadet. He aspires to become an aviator or infantryman for the Washington State National Guard while simultaneously pursuing a career in international business.
