The EPJ Huskies participated in the Flyer Invite Thursday, April 21, adding this meet to the calendar knowing that the spring season can be tricky in South Dakota. The timing worked out well when the Tuesday meet, scheduled to take place in Tea, was cancelled due to the inclement weather.
Although windy, the sun was out and the team showed up ready to compete. With 16 teams in attendance, the meet was a lengthy one.
First place performers for the Huskies included the girls 4x800m relay team (Ella LaFerrier, Josie Curry, Hannah Nearman and Claire LaFerrier), the girls 4x100m relay team (Cera Schmitz, Lauren McDermott, Kaitlyn VanRoekel and Alyssa Chytka), and Joe Cross in the boys 3200m. Second place performers for EPJ included Cross in the boys 1600m and Jacob Lichtenburg in the boys shot put. Finally, third place performers included McDermott in the girls 100m hurdles, Natalie Heuertz in the girls long jump, Grace Peed in the girls shot put, Grayson Girard in the boys 800m and Garrett Merkley in the boys triple jump.
The Husky girls finished 3rd overall and the boys 5th overall. The next meets are Tuesday, April 26 at Dakota Valley; Thursday, April 28 at Yankton; and Tuesday, May 3 at Beresford.
