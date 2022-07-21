Wild Card Band at the Union County Fair
Come down to the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday, Aug. 4 to watch the Royalty Pageant at 5 p.m. to see who the new Union County Fair King and Queen will be. After the pageant, you can join in on a few rounds of bingo in the show ring before the Wild Card Band closes out the night with their performance that starts at 8 p.m.
You can find more information on our Facebook page or contact the Union County Extension office at 605-356-2321.
Tractor Pull at the Union County Fair
The Union County Tractor Pull will be held at the fairgrounds in Alcester Friday, Aug. 5 starting at 6 p.m. Classes will include stock tractors, non-turbo tractors, open farm tractors, go fast farm tractors and more. You can pre-register until noon on Friday, if you pre-register you will be entered in the drawing for cash and prizes. For pre-registration, contact Jessica at (515)-835-9182 or Kyle at (712)-320-0647. For more information, look up their Facebook page UCTRACTORPULL or contact the extension office at (605)-356-2321.
