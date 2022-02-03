University of Iowa
Almost 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees were awarded at the close of the 2021 fall semester. Ten percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees and, as a group, undergraduates accumulated a 3.16 GPA.
Nikita Reinschmidt of Burbank [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing] was among the graduates.
Iowa State University
More than 9,700 students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students named to the list from the area are:
Jefferson: Branden William T. Butler, 4, Computer Engineering; and Taylor Jessica Harrison, 3, Graphic Design.
Iowa Lakes Community College
The Dean’s List contains students with a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA. Madalyn Derochie of Jefferson was named to the list.
Dakota Wesleyan University
Jess Huber of Elk Point was recently named to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
Wayne State College
More than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Emma Kelly of Elk Point was on the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Minnesota State Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester were announced.
High Honor List can be made by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
A student from Elk Point named to the High Honor List was Morgan Swanson. Honor List honorees were Jeffrey Chicoine of Elk Point and Brady Bosse of Jefferson.
