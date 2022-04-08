Bekki Engquist-Schroeder has announced her candidacy for District 17 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. District 17 includes most of Clay County and southern Union County.
Engquist-Schroeder, a Democrat, lives near Vermillion in rural Clay County with her husband, where they enjoy their acreage and time with their horses and friends. Travis works as a lead lineman and they have been married for 10 years. She grew up near Oakes, ND. Since 2010, Engquist-Schroeder has owned and operated three businesses in Vermillion. She has served on the board of directors for both the Vermillion Business Improvement District Board #2 and the Vermillion NOW! 3 Economic Development Campaign.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.