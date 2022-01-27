For over 15 years, Elk Point and surrounding communities have been supporting the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, at the community blood. The blood drive was held Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Elk Point to keep the blood supply safe entering a new year. LifeServe Blood Center collected 29 units of blood, saving up to 87 local lives.
The following donor hit a milestone donations:
Joelle Geary – one gallon.
The next blood drive will be Tuesday, March 22 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point. Text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777 to make an appointment.
