For the last few years, Dakota Valley has housed a summer YMCA program, however, some concerns arouse this last summer that could cause the school district to reconsider offering the company to return in 2023. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tonia Warzecha brought her concerns to the school board during the meeting Monday, Aug. 8.
The program utilized four-five classrooms in the middle school, auxiliary gym, commons and the playground and served around 75 students a day, not all were Dakota Valley students.
“I shared, throughout the summer, my supervision concerns,” Warzecha said. “I noted that there were children on the south side of the playground fence along Northshore Drive when they were outside at recess. We corrected that. There were children on the buffalo before you could see the buffalo. They were on the buffalo and we corrected that. [There were children] unsupervised throughout the building.”
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
