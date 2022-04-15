5678! Dancers

5678! dancers will be performing USASF Worlds in Orlando, FL. Pictured are, from front row, from left, Maddie DeJong, Liv King, Shana Berg, Sammie Pollema, Haley Connot, Megan Poulsen, Macie Poulsen, Celine Bernard, Ella Graham, Jozzy Jones and coach Carey Baczwaski; and back, coach Haley Hutton, Brooklyn Mace, Madison Mahr, Taylor Strawn, Alexandra Nelson, Riley Dohren, Gracie Hamilton, Sophia Block, Bridget Saltzman, Josie Hall, Ashley Jelken, Payton Bernard, Ava Merchant, Courtney Barajas, Brennyn Jensen, Kylie Olson, coach Jenna Homme and owner/coach Melissa Strong.

 Submitted photo

The 5678! Dance Studio in McCook Lake will be attending the USASF WORLDS in Orlando in April. The Senior team won bids for Jazz, Lyrical and Pom and Open Coed received a bid for their Jazz routine. These two teams will be competing at Coronado in Disney April 23-25.

Both teams will perform these dances in a Showcase send off Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dakota Valley High School. Come out and join friends and family to celebrate and support these athletes and their coaches.