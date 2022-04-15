5678! dancers will be performing USASF Worlds in Orlando, FL. Pictured are, from front row, from left, Maddie DeJong, Liv King, Shana Berg, Sammie Pollema, Haley Connot, Megan Poulsen, Macie Poulsen, Celine Bernard, Ella Graham, Jozzy Jones and coach Carey Baczwaski; and back, coach Haley Hutton, Brooklyn Mace, Madison Mahr, Taylor Strawn, Alexandra Nelson, Riley Dohren, Gracie Hamilton, Sophia Block, Bridget Saltzman, Josie Hall, Ashley Jelken, Payton Bernard, Ava Merchant, Courtney Barajas, Brennyn Jensen, Kylie Olson, coach Jenna Homme and owner/coach Melissa Strong.