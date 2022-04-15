The 5678! Dance Studio in McCook Lake will be attending the USASF WORLDS in Orlando in April. The Senior team won bids for Jazz, Lyrical and Pom and Open Coed received a bid for their Jazz routine. These two teams will be competing at Coronado in Disney April 23-25.
Both teams will perform these dances in a Showcase send off Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dakota Valley High School. Come out and join friends and family to celebrate and support these athletes and their coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.