Pack and Troop 28

Pictured are, front from left, Blake Campbell-Schlotman, Chan Griffin, Luke Walsh, Aden Garza, Jimmy Taylor-Smith, Waylon Taylor-Smith, Maycen Mace-Smith and Stevie Udelhofen; and back, Aidan Hunt and Ray Taylor-Smith.

 Submitted photo

Pack and Troop 28 held their April food drive at the Fareway in Riverside this April 2. They started at 8 a.m. with two empty canoes and the photo above was their results just after 5 p.m. The food donations will benefit the Union County Food Pantry (in North Sioux City), the Elk Point Food Pantry and the Siouxland Food Bank. They raised over $1,000 in cash donations as well.