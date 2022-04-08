Pack and Troop 28 held their April food drive at the Fareway in Riverside this April 2. They started at 8 a.m. with two empty canoes and the photo above was their results just after 5 p.m. The food donations will benefit the Union County Food Pantry (in North Sioux City), the Elk Point Food Pantry and the Siouxland Food Bank. They raised over $1,000 in cash donations as well.
